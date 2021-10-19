$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) will report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Incyte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.87. Incyte reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 221.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Incyte will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $4.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.95 million. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share.

INCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.11.

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $26,712.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,688 shares of company stock worth $440,958 over the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 5.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 45,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 10.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Incyte by 151.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 21,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INCY traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.41. The company had a trading volume of 39,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,632. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.51. Incyte has a twelve month low of $64.08 and a twelve month high of $101.47.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

