Poehling Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Poehling Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,825,000. Resource Planning Group boosted its position in Bank of America by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 11,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 95,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in Bank of America by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 282,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,647,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.24.

NYSE BAC opened at $46.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $46.89. The firm has a market cap of $391.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.96.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.