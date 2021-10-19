Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,627 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,270 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP stock opened at $225.93 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.89.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

