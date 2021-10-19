iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Rinet Co LLC

Rinet Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Rinet Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Rinet Co LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fundamentun LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. EQ LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 394,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,577,000 after buying an additional 24,884 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period.

IVV opened at $448.98 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $323.72 and a 52 week high of $456.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $445.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.91.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

