Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the September 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NVZMY traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.55. The stock had a trading volume of 6,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,662. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Novozymes A/S has a twelve month low of $54.55 and a twelve month high of $81.35.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $579.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.27 million. Novozymes A/S had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 28.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novozymes A/S will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVZMY shares. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

