Analysts Set Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Price Target at $57.00

Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TDC. Cowen boosted their price objective on Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $150,394.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Teradata in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradata during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Teradata by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Teradata by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TDC stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.66. 11,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,613. Teradata has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $59.58. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Teradata had a return on equity of 41.02% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

