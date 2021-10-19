HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Sells 128,370 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 128,370 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 37,330 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 117,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 56,586 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its stake in Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 140,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Oddo Securities assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.69.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.00. The company had a trading volume of 197,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,564,018. The stock has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45 and a beta of 2.39. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $36.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

