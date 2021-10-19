Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Receives $15.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.57.

SYRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,837,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,745,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 33,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,650 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,076,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 950,240 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,167,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,000 after purchasing an additional 842,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 37,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 12,204 shares during the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SYRS traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74. The company has a market cap of $268.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.33. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). The business had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.58% and a negative net margin of 442.40%. Analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

