Brokerages Set Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Target Price at $15.57

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.57.

SYRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,837,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,745,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 97.8% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 33,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,650 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% in the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,076,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 950,240 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,167,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,000 after purchasing an additional 842,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 47.4% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 37,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 12,204 shares in the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.34. The company had a trading volume of 19,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,181. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average is $5.33.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 442.40% and a negative return on equity of 82.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

