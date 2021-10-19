IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Short Interest Update

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the September 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Currently, 8.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 321,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days.

NASDAQ:IDYA traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $23.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,958. The stock has a market cap of $896.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.01 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.23. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $8.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 84.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%. Analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IDYA shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.11.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $68,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,944 shares in the company, valued at $354,924.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $39,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,616 shares of company stock valued at $877,945 over the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,040,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,506,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,396,000 after acquiring an additional 407,864 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 10,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.