$673.83 Million in Sales Expected for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) will announce sales of $673.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $679.60 million and the lowest is $671.00 million. F5 Networks reported sales of $614.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full-year sales of $2.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $651.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 target price (down previously from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $204.10 target price (down previously from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.11.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total transaction of $33,784.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.28, for a total transaction of $202,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,553.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,728 shares of company stock worth $1,987,401 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 64.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 41.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FFIV stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,677. F5 Networks has a 1-year low of $122.25 and a 1-year high of $216.15. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.51.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

