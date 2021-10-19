sUSD Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One sUSD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC on major exchanges. sUSD has a total market cap of $132.92 million and $3.77 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00040695 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.98 or 0.00194167 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00089426 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

About sUSD

SUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 132,583,740 coins. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

