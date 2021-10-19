Tornado Market Cap Hits $407,350.47 (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One Tornado coin can now be bought for $67.89 or 0.00108073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado has a total market cap of $407,350.47 and $988.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tornado has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00064232 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00069203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00100281 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,478.23 or 0.99455980 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,771.75 or 0.06004065 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00021118 BTC.

About Tornado

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Buying and Selling Tornado

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

