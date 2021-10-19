FUTURAX (FTXT) Trading Down 32.6% Over Last 7 Days

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded up 75% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 19th. FUTURAX has a total market capitalization of $36,179.05 and $137.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUTURAX coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded down 32.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $289.76 or 0.00461254 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000146 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000069 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001193 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $659.75 or 0.01050218 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FTXT is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

