Sun (New) Price Hits $0.0291 on Major Exchanges (SUN)

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One Sun (New) coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. Sun (New) has a total market capitalization of $144.83 million and $36.11 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sun (New) has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00064232 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00040695 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Sun (New) Profile

Sun (New) (SUN) is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,972,136,000 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Sun (New) Coin Trading

