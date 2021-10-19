Wagner Wealth Management LLC Has $56,000 Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 35.8% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 258.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale upped their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.27.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $291.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.61. The firm has a market cap of $285.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $293.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,299,171. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total value of $37,976.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,796,772.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 792,528 shares of company stock worth $206,770,821 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.