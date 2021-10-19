Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.78.

CWAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSE:CWAN opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. Clearwater Analytics has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $27.68.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

