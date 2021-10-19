Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Shares Gap Down to $13.06

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.06, but opened at $12.75. Gracell Biotechnologies shares last traded at $12.75, with a volume of 2,630 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gracell Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

The stock has a market cap of $847.27 million and a P/E ratio of -6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.05 and a quick ratio of 16.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.70.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.08). Research analysts predict that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRCL. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. 30.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

