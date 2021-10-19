PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 100,165 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,974,426 shares.The stock last traded at $46.95 and had previously closed at $46.94.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.79.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. PPD had a negative return on equity of 53.95% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Analysts expect that PPD, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPD by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in PPD by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in PPD by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PPD by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in PPD during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

PPD Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPD)

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

