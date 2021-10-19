SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the September 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIF. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SIFCO Industries by 46.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SIFCO Industries during the first quarter valued at $274,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in SIFCO Industries by 9.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 18,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SIFCO Industries during the first quarter valued at $173,000. 19.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SIF traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.26. 9,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,755. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. SIFCO Industries has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $15.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.75.

SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $25.33 million for the quarter.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

SIFCO Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy markets. Its products include OEM and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines, steam turbine blades, structural airframe components, aircraft landing gear components, aircraft wheels and brakes, critical rotating components for helicopters, and commercial or industrial products.

