BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) Short Interest Up 32.2% in September

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the September 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,113,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,397,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 446,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after buying an additional 16,590 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after buying an additional 26,572 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 286,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after buying an additional 189,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,692,000. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCA traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $15.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,907. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.56. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $16.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

