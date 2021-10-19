North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI) Short Interest Up 31.4% in September

North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 161,600 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the September 15th total of 123,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 450,924,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS NBRI remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 223,793,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,262,672. North Bay Resources has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

Get North Bay Resources alerts:

North Bay Resources Company Profile

North Bay Resources, Inc operates as an exploration company. It owns mining properties including two gold-platinum placers, the Fraser River Project and the Monte Cristo and lode projects such as the advanced-stage Mount Washington Project on Vancouver Island, the Coronation Gold project in the historic Slocan Mining district and the Tulameen Platinum Project near Princeton, BC.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for North Bay Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Bay Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.