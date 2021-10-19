ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Trading Up 6.5%

ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG)’s share price was up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.45 and last traded at $33.45. Approximately 1,963 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 950,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FORG shares. Truist assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.89.

ForgeRock Company Profile (NYSE:FORG)

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

