RPC (NYSE:RES) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) were down 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.29 and last traded at $5.29. Approximately 17,493 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 951,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.53.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average of $4.83. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 2.13.

In other news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $528,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $651,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 817,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,338,948. Corporate insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RPC by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,949,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,247,000 after purchasing an additional 166,939 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in RPC by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,971,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,458,000 after buying an additional 4,436,206 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in RPC by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,585,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,601,000 after acquiring an additional 57,777 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of RPC by 4.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,500,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,279,000 after acquiring an additional 182,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 8.4% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,385,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,757,000 after acquiring an additional 263,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

About RPC (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

