Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Trading 5.6% Higher

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI)’s share price traded up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.60 and last traded at $20.60. 926 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 430,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Agiliti from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agiliti currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.20.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $250.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.45 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGTI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth $107,058,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Agiliti in the second quarter valued at $94,274,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Agiliti in the second quarter valued at $62,290,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Agiliti in the second quarter valued at $60,969,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Agiliti in the second quarter valued at $42,950,000. 24.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

