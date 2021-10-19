M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,361,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 277,126 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of M&T Bank Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.79% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $541,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.2% during the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 25,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after buying an additional 10,553 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 72.1% during the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 12,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 137,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period.

IWM traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $224.92. The company had a trading volume of 426,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,130,971. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $151.39 and a 52-week high of $234.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.27.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

