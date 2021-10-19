$3.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) will announce $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.74. Watsco posted earnings per share of $2.76 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Watsco will report full year earnings of $10.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $10.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.82 to $11.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.33.

Shares of NYSE WSO traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $287.84. The company had a trading volume of 718 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,407. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Watsco has a twelve month low of $216.25 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 111.27%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the third quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Watsco in the first quarter worth $29,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Watsco in the second quarter worth $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Watsco in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Watsco by 14.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Watsco

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

