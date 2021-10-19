Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $164.89 Million

Analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) will report $164.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $171.00 million and the lowest is $160.90 million. Axos Financial reported sales of $163.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full-year sales of $689.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $674.72 million to $709.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $758.13 million, with estimates ranging from $743.49 million to $782.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Axos Financial.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $158.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.91 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Axos Financial in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. B. Riley downgraded Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Shares of Axos Financial stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,363. Axos Financial has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $55.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.21 and a 200 day moving average of $47.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 261.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 1,965.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axos Financial (AX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.