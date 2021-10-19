The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives $27.07 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.07.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WEN shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

In other The Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 307,357 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $7,364,273.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 134,237 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $3,068,657.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at $5,494,743.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,297,290 shares of company stock worth $30,438,162 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 73.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 8,359 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 23.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $147,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Wendy’s by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,097,000 after acquiring an additional 64,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in The Wendy’s by 6.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,567,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,750,000 after acquiring an additional 88,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Wendy’s stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.09. The company had a trading volume of 16,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397,116. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.82. The Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $29.46.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $493.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.32 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Wendy’s will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.