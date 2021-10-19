Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) will report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Dynatrace reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $209.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.83 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.19.

NYSE:DT traded up $1.53 on Thursday, reaching $77.93. The stock had a trading volume of 9,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,082. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.44. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $78.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.18.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,308,001.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,157,092.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $3,907,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 99,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 13,479 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,577,000 after purchasing an additional 61,504 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 315,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,944,000 after purchasing an additional 57,634 shares during the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 107,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

