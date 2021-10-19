RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New $8.06 Million Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,066 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,055,000. NVIDIA makes up approximately 3.3% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 790.0% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $75,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 80.8% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 132 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.22.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $222.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $555.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.62. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $230.43.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $2,034,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 440,000 shares of company stock valued at $87,344,500. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.