RSM US Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,676 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Intel by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 238,769 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $15,280,000 after purchasing an additional 45,411 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,509 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price objective on Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.55.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $54.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.67 and a 200 day moving average of $56.19.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.