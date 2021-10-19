Wagner Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,041,000 after buying an additional 13,338,202 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $989,563,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,666 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,631,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 27,777.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,575,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,834 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $142.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.81. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.23. The company has a market cap of $345.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

