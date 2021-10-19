Shilanski & Associates Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 7.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG opened at $114.49 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.20 and a one year high of $118.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.52 and its 200-day moving average is $115.19.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

