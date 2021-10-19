Frontier Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,509 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 2.2% of Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $31,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.72. 256,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,518,624. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $183.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.43.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

