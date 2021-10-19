Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 9,948 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 362,474 shares.The stock last traded at $45.17 and had previously closed at $45.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTS shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded Fortis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.22.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.16. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 6.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.424 dividend. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortis during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 30,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Fortis during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fortis by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Fortis by 734.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Company Profile (NYSE:FTS)

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

