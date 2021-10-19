HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Sells 19,370 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,370 shares during the quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 41.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 164.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

In other news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $463,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 155,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $11,043,417.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,179,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,727,044.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 444,543 shares of company stock valued at $30,543,309. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.22. 40,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,227,814. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.26 and a 1 year high of $74.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.46 and its 200 day moving average is $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.44.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.36.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.