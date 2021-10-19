Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.93.

LSPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$105.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSPD traded up $1.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.18. The stock had a trading volume of 46,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,527. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $130.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -72.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.72.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $115.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 50.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Lightspeed POS by 341.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

