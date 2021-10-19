Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$42.06.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTT. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Finning International in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$40.00 to C$41.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of Finning International in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

TSE FTT traded up C$1.38 on Thursday, reaching C$36.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,344. Finning International has a twelve month low of C$19.96 and a twelve month high of C$36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of C$5.83 billion and a PE ratio of 17.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$32.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.26.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.76 billion.

In related news, Senior Officer Scott Thomson bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$33.74 per share, with a total value of C$253,044.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,599 shares in the company, valued at C$7,577,813.04. Also, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 1,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.39, for a total value of C$65,610.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$165,022.73.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

