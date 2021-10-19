Short Interest in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Declines By 26.9%

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 247,400 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the September 15th total of 338,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Horizon Bancorp stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $18.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,791. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $791.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.29. Horizon Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $20.17.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 32.13%. The company had revenue of $57.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBNC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 6,433.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 102.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 77,533.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,304 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HBNC. Raymond James increased their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

