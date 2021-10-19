$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) to report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Knowles’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.40. Knowles posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Knowles will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Knowles.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Knowles had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.40 million.

KN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

In other Knowles news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $2,426,706.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,830,122.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 105,787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Knowles by 0.9% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 69,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Knowles by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Knowles by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Knowles by 1.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,905 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.45. 3,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.87. Knowles has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $22.11.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

