Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 203,646 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 605.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,646 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $594,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,678 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,305,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. RSM US Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 657 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 497 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,102.57.

GOOG stock traded up $10.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,870.00. 11,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,156. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,812.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,589.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,514.62 and a 52 week high of $2,936.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,845.65, for a total value of $39,523,232.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total transaction of $49,622.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 536,505 shares of company stock worth $537,144,903. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

