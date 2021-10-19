Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Boosted by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 588.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 495,388 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.2% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Alphabet worth $1,415,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $122,000. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,884.67.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $3.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,859.39. The company had a trading volume of 19,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,088. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,799.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,551.38. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,508.48 and a one year high of $2,925.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

