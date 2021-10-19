Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,091,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,118 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.7% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $838,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 18.3% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the first quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on JNJ. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $3.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.06. 232,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,029,856. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.