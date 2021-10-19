Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Acquired by Marietta Investment Partners LLC

Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,740 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 413.9% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 83,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 67,149 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 331.3% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 143,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,023,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 393.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 795,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,184,000 after purchasing an additional 634,295 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 376.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,555,000 after purchasing an additional 611,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 388.3% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,246,000 after acquiring an additional 105,980 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CP traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.18. The stock had a trading volume of 73,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,400,196. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $58.79 and a 52 week high of $83.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. Analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.1512 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

CP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

