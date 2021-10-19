RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 57.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on RHI Magnesita from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 4,700 ($61.41) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,380 ($70.29) target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of RHI Magnesita to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 4,750 ($62.06) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,636 ($60.57).

Shares of RHI Magnesita stock traded up GBX 226 ($2.95) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,180 ($41.55). The company had a trading volume of 681,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,401. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,562.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,054.12. RHI Magnesita has a 1 year low of GBX 2,458.21 ($32.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,762 ($62.22).

In other RHI Magnesita news, insider Stefan Borgas bought 2,515 shares of RHI Magnesita stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,135 ($40.96) per share, with a total value of £78,845.25 ($103,011.82).

About RHI Magnesita

RHI Magnesita N.V. develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. The company operates in Steel and Industrial segments. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

