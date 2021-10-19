Wolfe Research Lowers Fortis (TSE:FTS) to Sell

Fortis (TSE:FTS) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CIBC cut shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$58.67.

Shares of FTS stock traded down C$0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$55.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,013. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$57.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$56.16. The stock has a market cap of C$26.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13. Fortis has a twelve month low of C$48.97 and a twelve month high of C$59.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.11.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.9007699 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

