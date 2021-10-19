Centamin (LON:CEY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Centamin (LON:CEY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 53.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CEY. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Centamin from GBX 138 ($1.80) to GBX 137 ($1.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 88 ($1.15) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 127 ($1.66).

Centamin stock traded down GBX 2.65 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 97.60 ($1.28). The company had a trading volume of 9,399,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,188,481. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 95.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 104.70. The firm has a market cap of £1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97. Centamin has a 12-month low of GBX 88.20 ($1.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 164.80 ($2.15).

In other news, insider Mark Bankes purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £36,800 ($48,079.44). Also, insider Ross Jerrard bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £13,800 ($18,029.79).

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

