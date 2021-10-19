Short Interest in Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Drops By 30.4%

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 730,500 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the September 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 937,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,122,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 561,820 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 230.7% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 902,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 629,708 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 82.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 125,883 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 688.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 94,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. 8.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kintara Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Aegis dropped their target price on shares of Kintara Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

NASDAQ:KTRA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.91. 21,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,684. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49. Kintara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $3.35. The company has a market cap of $29.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.53.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Research analysts anticipate that Kintara Therapeutics will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kintara Therapeutics

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. It focuses on VAL-083 and REM-001 pipelines. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Kintara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kintara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.