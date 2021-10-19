Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) shares rose 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.43. Approximately 32,597 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 11,524,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

GOTU has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaotu Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. CLSA lowered Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $2.70 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $2.60 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $8.80.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $892.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of -1.24.

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

